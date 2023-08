All eyes are on Trautlein entering his senior year after a sterling 2022 postseason run that included District 3 3A silver. Trautlein endorsed rounds of 77 and 70 to claim second place and coupled the top 2 finish with a seventh-place medal at Mid-Penns. CV’s incoming captain also qualified for his first PIAA tournament, finishing in a tie for 52nd, and measured the fourth-best average in the conference (75) during the regular season.