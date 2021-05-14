You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Beck is a sweet and happy boy who loves... View on PetFinder
A Carlisle man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
Carlisle Police are looking to identify a man they say defecated in a parking garage before leaving the scene last week.
A working plan to rehabilitate an historic Mechanicsburg meeting place into a “community hub center” has been set in motion by the Turning Poi…
“By advocating for policies that would effectively undermine women’s sports, the borough would violate its own ordinance. HB972 is not a bill of exclusion, but one of protection," Gleim said.
Police said the man was driving south in the 8500 block of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County when he was hit from behind.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Upper Allen, as well as two crashes in Perry County that resulted in drivers being flown to the hospital.
Today's Sentinel police log includes chicks found in pet carrier in Upper Allen, an assault arrest in Lemoyne and a crash investigation in Perry County.
The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.
Today's Sentinel police log includes details of two crashes in Upper Allen on Saturday.
