Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!

A Carlisle man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
Police said the man was driving south in the 8500 block of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County when he was hit from behind.
Carlisle Police are looking to identify a man they say defecated in a parking garage before leaving the scene last week.
A working plan to rehabilitate an historic Mechanicsburg meeting place into a “community hub center” has been set in motion by the Turning Poi…
Carlisle Borough Council sends Rep. Barb Gleim a letter opposing legislation on transgender women in sports
“By advocating for policies that would effectively undermine women’s sports, the borough would violate its own ordinance. HB972 is not a bill of exclusion, but one of protection," Gleim said.
Foundry Day is out, but South Middleton Township moves ahead with other summer events, Memorial Day Parade
Though Foundry Day will not return this June, most other events, including the Memorial Day parade and ceremony, are scheduled to take place this summer after being canceled the previous year due to the pandemic.
Today's Sentinel police log includes chicks found in pet carrier in Upper Allen, an assault arrest in Lemoyne and a crash investigation in Perry County.
Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman admitted guilt and resigned from office three months after claiming he had “committed no crimes” and hinting he was the victim of a political smear by the state’s top prosecutor.
Today's Sentinel police log includes details of two crashes in Upper Allen on Saturday.