Avery
Road closures set to begin July 25 for roundabout construction at intersection of North College and B streets in Carlisle
The closure will be in place until all construction is completed, with the current tentative schedule to have all construction completed by mid- to late December, according to the post.
On June 15, Senior Project Manager Michael Kistler issued a memo to district administrators outlining the reasons for the change order.
A federal judge Friday sentenced a Camp Hill attorney to 12 months’ probation and a $50,000 fine for obstructing a U.S. Department of Labor in…
2022 All-Sentinel Baseball Team: Logan Sauve flights Cumberland Valley to deep PIAA run, soars to Player of the Year honors
After helping Cumberland Valley soar to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals, senior catcher Logan Sauve flighted his own path to All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors. See who else was named to this year's All-Sentinel Team.
Tickets for the new season go on sale July 23.
The softball season featured state-tournament bids, historic wins and a slew of breakout performances from talented underclassmen. Check out this year's All-Sentinel selections.
5 Questions: Superintendent Colleen Friend has come full cycle in her pride for Carlisle Area School District
For Friend, her appointment by the school board was the culmination of 28 years in education. But her career path had its start in the inspiration she drew as a student from her former teachers.
A Greene County detective last week filed charges against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54.
The delayed 2022 edition of the Amani Festival came to West High Street in downtown Carlisle Saturday.
Today's police log includes multiple crashes with injuries and an investigation into an object that was thrown, causing damage to a vehicle.