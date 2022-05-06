Hi! My name is Austin. I was surrendered to the recue because I was just to much for the lady... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carlisle Police said they have made an arrest in the Thursday morning stabbing and robbery at borough gas station.
The large brick home on the property was formerly a toll stop and tavern located on Route 11, a main route for travelers, according to the website.
The Cumberland County Coroner's Office reported Tuesday that Daniel Burkholder, 68, died after an accident at a farm in South Middleton Township Monday evening.
PennDOT has reported lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound north of Exit 48, York Road, in Carlisle. Heavy traffic is reported on I-81 north.
A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Poland after a surprise weekend visit to Ukraine undertaken in extraordinary secrecy. In a three-hour meeting in Kyiv late Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pelosi vowed that the U.S. will stand with him “until the fight is done.” Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president. She was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since the war began. The trip to Kyiv was not disclosed until the delegation was safely out of Ukraine. Pelosi told reporters in Poland on Sunday she was proud bring a message of solidarity to the besieged nation.
Despite the spin cycle of his alibi, the truth came out in the wash for Howard Henninger of Mechanicsburg.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports across Cumberland County.
Early in April, I started to hear that a long-rumored Egyptian restaurant had quietly opened downtown and the early feedback was that it was a welcome addition to the local scene.
Police say Anibal Anico Jr., 22, of the 500 block of Meadowcroft Circle, is a suspect in an April 4 incident in which a man exposed his genitals to two juveniles.
After two years of pandemic slowdown, construction work is once again picking up pace around a key intersection in Upper Allen Township.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.