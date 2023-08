Coming off their fourth consecutive Mid-Penn Capital title, Fulton will head a younger Bubbler corps this fall in the quest for a five-peat. Fulton served as Boiling Springs’ No. 2 golfer last season, firing a collection of rounds in the high 70s and low 80s. His consistency guided him to a District 3 Class 3A championships berth after carding an 83 at the Mid-Penn tournament.