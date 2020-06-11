At 100, WWII vet has seen both loss and the lights of life

His story is one of how a world war gave him his greatest gifts and losses, then shaped his work and faith for the rest of his life.

Those like him are leaving ever more quickly now, hastened by COVID-19 and its devastating effects on the elderly. Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only around 300,000 remain. Of those veterans, 24,000 or so reside in Pennsylvania.

They are a lasting testament to overcoming great obstacles and to self-sacrifice. Is it any wonder so many own the fortitude to push on through a virus pandemic 75 years later?

Chapman shrugged when asked about such things recently, describing how his life’s journey truly began when it was finally time to leave the family farm. That work with his brother and parents in small-town Ohio was all he had known — cutting corn and threshing wheat by hand, plowing fields with mules and cleaning chicken coops.

Their home was lit by kerosene. There was no electricity.

He was too valuable of a worker to even finish grade school, and he still laments never learning to read well. The war-time Army would be his escape at 21.