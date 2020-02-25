As world scrambles, experts warn virus spread in US certain

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials warned Tuesday that the burgeoning coronavirus is certain to spread more widely in the country at some point, even as their counterparts in Europe and Asia scrambled to contain new outbreaks of the illness.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a call with reporters.

The CDC’s call for Americans to be prepared added new urgency to response efforts that, until this week, focused on a disease largely confined to China, where it apparently originated, and neighboring countries.

Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill, senators of both political parties questioned whether the White House’s request for $2.5 billion to combat the spread of the virus would be enough.

“If you low-ball something like this, you’ll pay for it later,” Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., told Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Trump’s top health official. The two faced each other at a budget hearing that turned into a forum for assessing U.S. readiness.