Red Land graduate and Georgia’s Cole Wagner announced in an Instagram post Wednesday night that he's walking away from baseball.
While it has previously occupied a portion of West High Street, Amani will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Pitt Street from West…
Rise Carlisle will close on Friday as it prepares to move to another location on the Harrisburg Pike.
Cumberland Goodwill EMS tweeted that the crash occurred at 10:40 a.m.
Carlisle's Tim Atkinson introduces first brand ambassadors, sparks NIL in local high school athletics
Tim Atkinson, the founder of sneaker00juice, a sneaker customization brand, introduced his first brand ambassador athletes last month, one of …