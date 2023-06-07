Jun 7, 2023 24 min ago 0 1 of 4 Nonna Ilva is located at 204 n. Hanover St. in Carlisle. MADDIE SEILER PHOTOS, THE SENTINEL Nonna Ilva in Carlisle offers traditional Cannolis, above, as well as mini Cannolis and chocolate-dipped Cannolis in addition to various pastries on the dessert menu. Nonna Ilva in Carlisle offers Bolognese fried rice balls as one of nearly a dozen appetizer options. Homemade limoncello gelato graces Nonna Ilva in Carlisle's dessert menu. Related to this story Most Popular Newville man killed in Middlesex crash Saturday evening Coroner Charley Hall reported that Kody Tidd, 28, was killed after a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 944 and Deer Lane. Foundry Day festival to craft 35th year in Boiling Springs' history Saturday Foundry Day will feature more than 100 juried craftsmen and artists with paintings, leather work, woodwork, metalwork, fiber art and more. Carlisle cancels 'Stars Burst Over Carlisle' fireworks show Mayor Shultz said he is looking forward to conversation about how to "reimagine" the fireworks show in 2024. Fire destroys $800K home in wooded area of South Middleton Fire crews were unable to save a South Middleton home that was destroyed following a Saturday evening fire and rekindling early Sunday morning. Three Shippensburg residents, including 13-year-old, dead after Virginia crash Tuesday Three Shippensburg residents, including a 13-year-old, died in a crash in Virginia early Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported.