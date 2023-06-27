Participants, parents and inflatable sharks pose for a picture following the completion of the 2023 Carlisle Summerfair baby races at the Expo Center.
LOGAN MOYER PHOTOS, THE SENTINEL
Weylynn, 11 months, sits in awe of four inflatable sharks while competing in heat one of the 2023 Carlisle Summerfair baby races at the Expo Center in Carlisle on Saturday.
Norah, 11 months, poses with mother Jackie Maddox after the championship heat of the 2023 Carlisle Summerfair baby races at the Expo Center in Carlisle Saturday. Norah won heat one and the baby races overall.
