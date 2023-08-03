Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield against the sun while passing through Times Square on July 27 in New York. JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn July 2 along a ridge north of Fort St. John, British Columbia. NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS National Disaster Response Force personnel distribute relief material July 14 to people stuck in a low-lying area around the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. MANISH SWARUP Related to this story Most Popular Passenger killed in Silver Spring Township crash Tuesday morning The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. and involved a 2022 Mitsubishi SUV and a 2017 Chevrolet SUV, Silver Spring Township Police said. Police investigate shooting at Middlesex Sheetz Two people were shot near the Sheetz in Middlesex Township on Wednesday night, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack. Former Big Spring girls basketball standout Amy Davidson leads program into new chapter Amy Davidson grew up in the Big Spring girls basketball program. Hired as the head coach of the Bulldogs, she sees positivity and potential in… Eagleville man killed in Perry County crash Tuesday Tonee Ellis, 22, of Eagleville, was traveling west in the right lane when his 2019 Ford Fiesta left the road and struck a tree before catching… Sentinel police log for July 28 Today's Sentinel police log includes a sentencing in a stabbing case from 2021 in Wormleysburg.