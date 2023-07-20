Related to this story
Most Popular
Potential development could give new life to former Carlisle Farmers Market site in South Middleton Township
Carlisle Farmers Market occupied the land, which is situated beside Interstate 81, for 57 years before it closed in 2007, The Sentinel reporte…
Where it Stands: Construction on traffic calming project at Carlisle intersection could begin next month
The project will realign the intersection of Bedford Street, Penn Street and Kerrs Avenue and is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.
Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co., on Wednesday announced that it has ceased production after more than 100 years in operation in Carlisle.
State Police at Carlisle reported Thursday that a New Bloomfield woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in North Middleton Township.
Two new warehouses are proposed to come to Cumberland County, but those types of developments may be showing signs of slowing, according to St…