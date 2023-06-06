Jun 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 U.S. veterans parade during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Normandy, France, Sunday. ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS A U.S. veteran shakes hands with children in World War II uniforms during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Normandy, France, Sunday. Related to this story Most Popular Three Shippensburg residents, including 13-year-old, dead after Virginia crash Tuesday Three Shippensburg residents, including a 13-year-old, died in a crash in Virginia early Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. Foundry Day festival to craft 35th year in Boiling Springs' history Saturday Foundry Day will feature more than 100 juried craftsmen and artists with paintings, leather work, woodwork, metalwork, fiber art and more. Newville man killed in Middlesex crash Saturday evening Coroner Charley Hall reported that Kody Tidd, 28, was killed after a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 944 and Deer Lane. Carlisle cancels 'Stars Burst Over Carlisle' fireworks show Mayor Shultz said he is looking forward to conversation about how to "reimagine" the fireworks show in 2024. Big 26 Baseball: 6 local players named to 2023 Team Pennsylvania roster Boiling Springs' Matthew McNair, Cedar Cliff's Cayden Bender and Sam Grube, Cumberland Valley's Colin Basehore and Alex Sauve, and Shippensbur…