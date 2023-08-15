Related to this story
After weaving through rows of teammates, Carlisle's Mike Hoover was wrapped in the arms of his father, Ryan, who surprised his son at football…
Pitt Street Station is tentatively anticipated to open at 10 N. Pitt St. in early November, according to Kevin Rockwood, who serves as one of …
Four Middletown family members and tractor-trailer driver dead in I-81 head-on crash in Franklin County
Five people died in a head-on crash between a motorhome RV and a tractor-trailer late Wednesday, State Police at Chambersburg reported.
Gerald Eby, a Carlisle Area School Board member for 36 years, died Sunday. He was 84.
The neighborhood will sit on 167 acres off of Army Heritage Drive on a former dairy farm owned by the Stover Family.