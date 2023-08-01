Aug 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Ben Gallegos sits on the porch of his family's home in the Globeville neighborhood with his dog, Coca Smiles, as the daytime high temperature soars toward triple digits Thursday in north Denver. A shirtless man guides his wheelchair down the bicycle lane along 45th Avenue as temperatures rise toward triple digits July 26 in the Globeville neighborhood of north Denver. DAVID ZALUBOWSKI PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Police looking for man filming women inside Shippensburg Aldi's A review of in-store surveillance showed a man taking an up-skirt photograph or video of a female shopper inside the store. Police investigate shooting at Middlesex Sheetz Two people were shot near the Sheetz in Middlesex Township on Wednesday night, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack. Cumberland County GOP votes to suspend, expel committee members On Saturday, the Cumberland County Republican Committee voted to suspend or expel nine members over their support of unendorsed incumbent Coun… Alejandro twins embody Carlisle Summer League vision every game night Twins Davion and Javion Alejandro help before, during and after every Carlisle Summer League game night, embodying the league's vision of buil… Sentinel police log for July 27 Today's Sentinel police log reports on an Upper Allen crash in which a woman crashed her Subaru into a fire engine that was responding to an e…