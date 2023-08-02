Related to this story
Two people were shot near the Sheetz in Middlesex Township on Wednesday night, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack.
The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. and involved a 2022 Mitsubishi SUV and a 2017 Chevrolet SUV, Silver Spring Township Police said.
A review of in-store surveillance showed a man taking an up-skirt photograph or video of a female shopper inside the store.
Twins Davion and Javion Alejandro help before, during and after every Carlisle Summer League game night, embodying the league's vision of buil…
Today's Sentinel police log reports on an Upper Allen crash in which a woman crashed her Subaru into a fire engine that was responding to an e…