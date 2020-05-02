Are you ready for the state's coronavirus pandemic restrictions to be eased in your county or region?

One metric that the state Department of Health plans to use looks at new, confirmed cases of COVID-19. If there is a total of less than 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over 14 days, the department could consider the region for reopening.
Even though the earliest reopenings of some businesses aren’t set to occur until May 8 in certain regions, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday he is lifting some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.
The new figures mean the county has 206 new cases in the past 14 days, or 81.30 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the first time in the past week the county's cases-per-100,000 has topped 80.