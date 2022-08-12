 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony DePietress, sr., Cumberland Valley

Mid-Penn Golf Championships 18

Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress putts on #14 during the 2021 Mid-Penn Championships at Royal Manchester Golf Links, Mt Wolf, PA.

Despite dropping a seven-way playoff at districts to reach the PIAA tournament, DePietress’ 2021 campaign came with its fair share of accolades. CV’s sure-to-be No. 1 fired a two-day 154 (74 and 80) at districts last fall and helped the Eagles author a Mid-Penn 3A team title with a 79 at Royal Manchester in Mount Wolf. DePietress has also kept busy this summer, having recently competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Amateur at Hershey Country Club’s East Course where he carded a combined a 16-over par. 

