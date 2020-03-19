Answering your questions: How do I read a copy of the paper online?

We hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.

To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.

As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!

How do I read a copy of the paper online?

Our digital copy of the paper is always available online for you to browse through! There are just a few simple steps to use and access our E-edition.

First, make sure you are logged into your https://cumberlink.com account. Then, visit our E-edition page by clicking the "Today's E-Edition" link in the upper left-hand corner if on desktop or click the three-lined menu button and then scroll down to Print Edition if on mobile.