Another View

A major source of disagreement in this year's state budget exercise is education.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic allies in the House and Senate want more than $1 billion in new aid to public schools, which translates into about a 20 percent increase. General Assembly Republicans, meanwhile, are advancing a plan focusing more on charter and private schools.

What needs to be emphasized in the schools debate is that whatever additional money is allocated to school systems must be geared toward actually enhancing students' learning, rather than being used for items that are questionable in that regard.

The June 8 article said Wolf's goal is to "ensure Pennsylvania begins using its six-year-old school funding formula in a meaningful way for the first time, without cutting funding to districts that have benefited disproportionately In the past from state aid."

Wolf believes now is the time to move ahead in what he labeled a "historic priority."

However, Republican lawmakers are focusing on a plan to take away from local school boards at least some of the power to approve charter schools, at the same time ramping up taxpayer financing of private schools through tax credits and vouchers.