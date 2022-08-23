Anne Manning, sr., forward, Mechanicsburg

With speed and agility at the forefront of Manning’s skillset, the Mechanicsburg senior and Saint Joseph’s pledge is geared up for another massive offensive season. The linchpin to the ‘Cats attack last fall, Manning buried 16 goals and fed 14 assists. With Manning’s help, Mechanicsburg produced its most accomplished season in program history, reaching the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and making its first District 3 championship appearance.