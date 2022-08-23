 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anne Manning, sr., forward, Mechanicsburg

  • 0
Mechanicsburg Merion Mercy 1

Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, center, celebrates with the team after scoring a goal in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

With speed and agility at the forefront of Manning’s skillset, the Mechanicsburg senior and Saint Joseph’s pledge is geared up for another massive offensive season. The linchpin to the ‘Cats attack last fall, Manning buried 16 goals and fed 14 assists. With Manning’s help, Mechanicsburg produced its most accomplished season in program history, reaching the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and making its first District 3 championship appearance. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a man arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm during an argument in Newville, and a theft from a vehicle in Shippensburg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News