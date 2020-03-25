You are the owner of this article.
Angel DeCora (1871-1919)

Angel DeCora was already a prominent Native American artist when she was hired in February 1906 to revamp the art education program at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

The descendant of two Winnebago chiefs, DeCora was recognized for her talent and nurtured from a young age after she was abducted from her tribe and sent to a boarding school in Hampden, Virginia.

By the time she arrived in Cumberland County, the Carlisle Indian School was in the midst of a reversal from its earlier policy of discouraging Native American children from learning the skills and traditions of tribal art. It was all part of the mission to assimilate the youths to the white man’s culture.

DeCora was tasked with teaching the students the art of their own people. As a successful commercial artist, she became an advocate for the value of Native American art and design.

