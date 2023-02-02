Q: How many years have you lived in Carlisle?

A: [I've] lived in Carlisle about 8.5 years.

Q: What do you do for a living?

A: I work in Sustainability for Carlisle Construction Materials.

Q: Why did you choose to get involved with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission?

A: The TRC coincided with a personal journey to understand systemic racism and injustice and address my own biases, both past and present. It also represented a perfect opportunity to connect to different voices around Carlisle and give a little back to a community I've come to adore.