An outdoor plan for graduation ceremonies with COVID protocols

Sentinel area school districts are taking into account COVID-19 safety protocols as they finalize plans for in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Every district surveyed has scheduled an outdoor ceremony in its football stadium to allow for better ventilation and more room for social distancing. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face mask.

Instead of being grouped together, seniors will be spread out as they march into the stadium and take a seat on the football field for the ceremony.

Attendance by family members and guests will depend on the stadium capacity limits in effect at that time. Districts are asking those invited to socially distance and cluster together in family groups in the bleachers.

The common thread among the districts is to keep each ceremony consistent with tradition. The goal is for every senior to have that moment of walking across the stage to receive a diploma. The difference may be the absence of handshakes, hugs and other contact between the graduates and those distributing the diplomas.

“Our hope is to have it as normal as possible,” said Joel Hain, principal of Boiling Springs High School. “We really felt bad about the Class of 2020.”