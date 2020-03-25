Amelia Givin (1845-1915)

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Amelia Givin proved herself to be exceptional at a time when women were not trained to be leaders in the business world. The daughter and granddaughter of entrepreneurs, she inherited a $10 million fortune at age 42 when her mother died. Soon after, Givin took over the responsibilities of her dead father as the chief executive of the Mount Holly Springs Paper Co.

Aside from her business savvy, Givin was known for her generosity. Her most enduring gift to Mount Holly Springs is a brick and brownstone building on North Baltimore Street that has the distinction of being the first public library in Cumberland County.

“She was ahead of her time in wanting education and information available for everyone, no matter how much money you had or your status in life,” library director Cynthia Thompson said in a February 2000 article published in The Sentinel.

