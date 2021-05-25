Alvin, Simon & Theodore
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at GQ Barbershop in the 100 block of North Hanover Street Saturday evening, accordi…
A Camp Hill man who was previously arrested for the theft of a firearm at GQ Barbershop in 2019 is being sought in the fatal shooting at the business Saturday evening.
Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary for contested seats on Cumberland County ballots, with 118 of 118 precincts reporting and…
Carlisle Police released few details over the weekend regarding a shooting that has left one dead and one in critical condition at a hospital …
Lower Allen Township Police said a Mechanicsburg man will be charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in a December 2019 overdose.
Midstate legislators criticize Cumberland Valley prom policy, say schools could be penalized for vaccine rules
Reps. Barb Gleim and Dawn Keefer have voiced their objections to the policy, with Gleim writing that the Legislature would consider de-funding schools with such protocols.
A Gardners man is dead after an accident at his home while cutting down a tree, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.
"It is pretty much a wait and see if Waste Management improves. So far, this week has seen a marked improvement over the past few weeks," township manager Cory Adams said Thursday.
- Updated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who spent nearly seven years awaiting trial for murder in South Carolina has been exonerated after testifying in his own defense that he gave police the name and address of the person who committed the crime.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Middlesex, drug charges in Upper Allen, a stolen vehicle in Lower Allen and a crash investigation on Route 581.