Allegheny County man pleads to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend's death

Allegheny County prosecutors said they had agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 to 30 years in exchange for Tuesday's plea by Derrick Avant, 60.

Avant turned himself in to authorities in April after an arrest warrant was issued in the death of Allison Fritzius, 55. Police said she was apparently stabbed to death in the couple's apartment in the borough of Pitcairn, 15 miles east of Pittsburgh, and a trail of blood led them to a porch where the body was found.