 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alison Buffington, sr., F, East Pennsboro
0 Comments

Alison Buffington, sr., F, East Pennsboro

  • 0
First Team: Alison Buffington, so., East Pennsboro

East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington hopes to launch the Panthers to a postseason berth this season in her senior year

Buffington is on the brink of cracking the 200-point career mark — she currently sits at 192 — and should handily reach the feat within the Panthers first bow of games this fall. The USA Field Hockey representee capped her junior campaign with 18 goals and nine dishes, ushering East Pennsboro to an 8-6 record.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News