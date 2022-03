The linchpin to the Thundering Herd offense, Kelley comes off a junior campaign that consisted of a team-best 67 goals and 29 assists which helped steer Carlisle to a 9-7 record. Elsewhere, she collected 62 draw controls and 56 grounds balls while forcing 31 turnovers. Kelley’s role may balloon this spring with senior counterpart Alex Thumma out for the season with an ACL tear.