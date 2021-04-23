Alex
Posted 4/22/2021 Alex is once again looking for a new home. He is sad to have to start over, but... View on PetFinder
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services made the decision at a special meeting on April 5, according to a post on their Facebook page.
More details emerge for Lower Mifflin Township woman who police say subjected adopted child to years of unnecessary medical treatments
Doctors said the child has made so much progress in recovery that the child will not need frequent follow-ups and is reportedly “very happy, bubbly, energetic and very active.”
Lower Allen Township Police said officials seized three loaded handguns, 44 rounds of ammunition, baggies of marijuana, digital scales, a baggie of suspected crack cocaine and at least $1,500.
A man shot and killed a truck driver who was pumping gas at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township, a suburb of Allentown.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a police pursuit arrest in Upper Allen Township and a stolen trailer in Perry County.
In this municipal primary, voters will cast votes for state, county and municipal offices, three proposed state wide constitutional amendments, and one referendum.
Today's Sentinel police log includes hit-and-run investigations in Cumberland County, a scam phone call report and a drug arrest in Wormleysburg.
Residents speak out in support of and against diversity initiative at South Middleton School District
In her call for common ground, Anna Foster shared a story this week with South Middleton School District parents concerned about a new initiat…
A Lower Mifflin Township woman faces charges after State Police said she provided false medical information for an adopted child to have her go through unnecessary procedures and collected donations online for such medical costs.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Wormleysburg and a drug arrest in Perry County.