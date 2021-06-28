Aid for schools, overtime rule were key trade in budget deal

The first step of the regulation was scheduled to take effect in October.

It would have boosted the overtime threshold by $5,000 from the federal threshold to about $40,600 a year, and then again in October 2022 to $45,500 a year.

When Wolf won regulatory approval for it last year, he called it “an important victory for thousands of workers” and ”absolutely the right thing to do.”

Only a few states have overtime eligibility thresholds higher than the federal minimum.

Labor unions had backed the expansion of overtime eligibility, even though it typically applies to salaried managers at nonunion businesses. But Wolf's agreeing to repeal the expansion stunned officials at the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO.

Rick Bloomingdale, the labor federation's president in Pennsylvania, said he told Wolf when they met Monday that “190,000 people just got screwed out of overtime pay."

Bloomingdale said, Wolf told him that House Democrats had insisted on the $100 million in so-called “level-up” school funding in the budget deal, and that House Republicans, in exchange, had insisted on the repeal of the overtime expansion regulation.