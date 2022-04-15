AHL: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rallies for OT win over Hershey

Valtteri Puustinen’s goal 1:45 into overtime lifted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 3-2 win over the Hershey Bears Friday night in Wilkes-Barre.

The Bears (33-28-6-4) dropped to 12-19-4-1 on the road this season with five games remaining in their regular-season schedule.

Mason Morelli had scored 8:49 into the second period to give Hershey a 2-1 lead, but the Penguins (32-29-4-4) rallied with a goal from Radim Zohorna with 2:01 remaining in regulation.

Ethan Frank scored the other Bears goal, and Bobby Nardella and Aliaksei Protas each picked up a pair of assists. Kasper Bjorkqvist opened the scoring for the Penguins.

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Tommy Nappier turned away 28 of 30 shots for the win.

Hershey returns to action Saturday, hosting Portland with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m.

Senators fall to Portland

The Portland SeaDogs plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and head toward a 4-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night at FNB Field.

Portland (4-3) picked up its second consecutive win at Harrisburg behind six innings from starting pitcher Victor Santos, who held the Senators (3-4) to one run and four hits in six innings of work.

Justin Connell homered for Harrisburg while Wilson Garcia drove in the Senators’ other run. The two teams are scheduled to resume their six-game series today at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0