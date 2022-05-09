 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AHL: Hershey Bears season ends with Game 3 OT loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after third-period comeback

  • Updated
  • 0
Hershey Bears logo

Alexander Nylander’s goal 8:22 into overtime of Game 3 Monday lifted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Hershey Bears, clinching the best-of-three series.

The Penguins advance to face Springfield in the Atlantic Division semifinals. The Bears’ first season under head coach Scott Allen ended after Hershey rallied from a 1-0 series deficit and erased a two-goal lead in the final 95 seconds of regulation to force overtime Monday.

Garrett Pilon and Brett Leason each scored their first goals of the series in the late-third period burst for the Bears, who had fallen behind 3-1 when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Radim Zohorna and Sam Poulin scored earlier in the period.

Hershey’s Mike Sgarbossa and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Matt Bartkowski scored first-period goals.

AHL: Hershey Bears defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2-1, force decisive Game 3
AHL: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blank Hershey Bears 3-0

The Penguins outshot the Bears 46-37, including 4-2 in the overtime period. Zohorna and Pierre-Olivier Joseph collected assists on Nylander’s series-clinching goal.

People are also reading…

Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 42 of the 46 shots he faced while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton netminder Tommy Nappier made 32 saves on 35 shots.

Game 1 of the division semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday at Springfield.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News