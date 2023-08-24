One could envision Woodward on a springboard with her ability to rise above the net in volleyball and clear the bar in pole vault. The senior outside hitter's leaping abilities propelled her to a team-best 206 kills last fall, along with 106 digs and 32 aces. Like McAuliffe, Woodward earned a spot on the Class 2A all-state team.
Here are five local girls volleyball players to watch during the 2023 season.
Trinity's Adeline Woodward, right, hits the ball past Allentown Central Catholic's Elizabeth Trump, left, and Maren McGuire, center, during the first set in a 2021 PIAA Class 2A volleyball semifinal at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster.