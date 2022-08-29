Adeline Woodward, jr., OH, Trinity

Woodward boasts the ability to clear 11 feet, 0 inches in the pole vault, so it’s no wonder she can rise above the net with the best of the best on the hardwood. Another key returner in head coach John Barrick’s starting lineup, Woodward completed a stellar sophomore season with a team-high 176 kills and chipped in 37 digs and 11 aces. Like Minnick, Woodward earned All-Sentinel Honorable Mention and Mid-Penn Capital all-star nods last year.