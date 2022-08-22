 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abigail Ebel, sr., Camp Hill

  Updated
Camp Hill's Abigail Ebel

Abigail Ebel

Undefeated in the Lions’ No. 3 singles spot last year, Ebel brings leadership to a Camp Hill program that graduated the rest of its varsity roster.

