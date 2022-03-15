A1refer031722

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
North Hills vs. Archbishop Wood at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.
Northampton vs. Fox Chapel at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.
Lower Merion vs. Scranton at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Roman Catholic vs. Chelenham at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Math, Civics & Science vs. Holy Redeemer at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.
West Catholic vs. Devon Prep at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Aliquippa at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Constitution vs. Holy Cross at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.
Portage vs. Kennedy Catholic at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Old Forge at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH vs. Ridgway at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 5A
Cardinal O’Hara vs. Springfield Delco at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Chartiers Valley at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Moon vs. McKeesport at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
West York vs. Mechanicsburg at CD East, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Blackhawk vs. Villa Maria at Oil City, 6 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Wissahickon, 7 pm.
Jim Thorpe vs. Dunmore at Berwick, 7 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic vs. Delone Catholic at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.
Class A
Portage vs. Union at Clarion University, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian vs. Williamsburg at CD East, 5 p.m.
Northumberland Christian vs. Christian School of York at CD East, 6:30 p.m.
Otto Eldred vs. Kennedy Catholic at Clarion University, 8 p.m.
LACROSSE
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah at Goucher, 7 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
SUNY Cortland at Messiah, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Chester, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Cal Lutheran vs. Dickinsion at Tucson, Ariz., (DH) 1 p.m.
Shippensburg at Chestnut Hill (DH), 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
PIAA Championships
At Bucknell University
Class 3A
Boys 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly, 200 free relay prelims, 7:50 a.m.
Girls 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly, 200 free relay prelims, 10:25 a.m.
Boys diving championships, 12:30 p.m.
Boys swimming finals, 4:20 p.m.
Girls swimming finals, 6:50 p.m.
TENNIS
COLLEGIATE MEN
Colby-Sawyer vs. Dickinson in Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Colby-Sawyer vs. Dickinson in Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Northern at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Carlisle at CD East, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah at Widener, 7 p.m.