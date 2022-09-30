A1 refer10-1-22
Funeral arrangements set, GoFundMe arranged for Carlisle girl who died in pedestrian crash in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday
Lindsay Weakland, 18 and a 2022 Cumberland Valley High School grad, died when a driver struck another car and then hit two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues in Wildwood around 9:35 p.m. Saturday.
Lindsay Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that officials say was due to pop-up car rallies that have plagued that area of New Jersey.
In a note emailed to parents at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Leidy said the district received a report from a student that another student had a firearm in school.
Police said a pedestrian was seriously injured after the incident involving a commercial vehicle.
Bill Miller Jr. puts his treasure trove of car collectibles on the auction block this week in Carlisle
“I’m getting up in age,” Bill Miller Jr. said. “My wife asked, ‘What are we going to do with all this stuff when something happens to you?’ I can understand that completely."
Carlisle Police Detective Antanina Klinger, or "Kling," will officially retire Oct. 7 and was recognized during the Carlisle Borough Council's Sept. 8 meeting.
Carlisle to hold its first Historically Black College/University and Hispanic Serving Institution fair next month
The event will feature representatives from HBCUs and HSIs as well as informational sessions to cover college-related topics such as scholarship applications, athletics, Greek life and more.
Late momentum in Harrisburg's favor held off previously undefeated Cumberland Valley in a 30-14 decision.
Today's police log includes a crash with injuries involving a concrete truck and terroristic threats charges.
Max Schlager’s eyes were set on the end zone as he raced down the left sideline Friday night, but in the Trinity senior's periphery was Shamro…