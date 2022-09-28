A1 refer 9-29-22
Related to this story
Most Popular
Funeral arrangements set, GoFundMe arranged for Carlisle girl who died in pedestrian crash in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday
Lindsay Weakland, 18 and a 2022 Cumberland Valley High School grad, died when a driver struck another car and then hit two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues in Wildwood around 9:35 p.m. Saturday.
Lindsay Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that officials say was due to pop-up car rallies that have plagued that area of New Jersey.
Bill Miller Jr. puts his treasure trove of car collectibles on the auction block this week in Carlisle
“I’m getting up in age,” Bill Miller Jr. said. “My wife asked, ‘What are we going to do with all this stuff when something happens to you?’ I can understand that completely."
State Police charged a Perry County man with criminal attempted homicide after a domestic violence incident Tuesday.
Today's Sentinel police log includes suspects resisting arrest and fleeing police, as well as a suspect attempting to run from police after an MDJ hearing.
In a note emailed to parents at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Leidy said the district received a report from a student that another student had a firearm in school.
Carlisle Police Detective Antanina Klinger, or "Kling," will officially retire Oct. 7 and was recognized during the Carlisle Borough Council's Sept. 8 meeting.
Police said a pedestrian was seriously injured after the incident involving a commercial vehicle.
Max Schlager’s eyes were set on the end zone as he raced down the left sideline Friday night, but in the Trinity senior's periphery was Shamro…
Today's police log includes a crash with injuries involving a concrete truck and terroristic threats charges.