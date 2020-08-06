A1 refer 8-7-20
The closure has less to do with the current coronavirus pandemic and more to do with the loss of owner Jimmie George.
Lower Allen Township police are looking for four men in connection with an assault and robbery at Dave and Buster's at the Capital City Mall.
The Guise family Thursday night accepted a check for $90,265.49, a token of the outpouring of support that both the family and the fire company have experienced since firefighter Jerome Guise's death in a March 9 house fire.
State Police at Carlisle say they are continuing to investigate a head-on crash in South Middleton Township Saturday evening that sent six peo…
Plans are underway for a second development project related to the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor master plan in South Middleton Township.
The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is investigating the deaths of two Carlisle women.
May 30, 1978- July 19, 2020
East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for a suspicious man.
Rita McAlister, 59, of Shermans Dale, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at UPMC West Shore.
Robert R. Black, 86, of Carlisle, died Friday, July 31, 2020 in his home.