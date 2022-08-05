A1 refer 8-6-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As beautiful as it is, the décor is only part of the equation that makes One13 Social a special place to visit. The food is the other.
“Classical education takes learning back to how it was practiced prior to the progressive movement early in the 20th century when schools switched from a liberal arts education to job training,” said Julie Gelbaugh, head of Logos School.
Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that one rider went down after going around a curve and other bikes coming upon the downed motorcycle were caught up in the crash.
“We have jumped from 55 [ELL] students at the beginning of summer to 82 students,” Superintendent James Estep told board members Monday. “That number is expected to climb substantially further."
Today's Sentinel police log includes a drug arrest at Messiah University and a terroristic threats incident in Upper Frankford.
The missing woman was the source of obsession of Larry Burns, 59, of Chambersburg, who would later be charged in a double homicide that occurred the day she went missing.
State Police at Carlisle said the incident started on I-81 south about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Shippensburg University Center for Land Use and Sustainability did an inventory that included permitted and unpermitted trails and roads.
The national event allows community members to meet and interact with law enforcement officers and other first responders in their area.
Police said the bills had the label "copy money" on them.