A1 refer 8-4-22

MECHANICSBURG — Seth Hughes of Boiling Springs has bought Mechanicsburg-based Mowery construction company, the company announced on Wednesday.
As beautiful as it is, the décor is only part of the equation that makes One13 Social a special place to visit. The food is the other.
“Classical education takes learning back to how it was practiced prior to the progressive movement early in the 20th century when schools switched from a liberal arts education to job training,” said Julie Gelbaugh, head of Logos School.
Check out The Sentinel's annual Best Of Cumberland County special edition which honors the top three businesses in 153 various categories.
The four victims were pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Eleven other children were riding in the trailer and many of them were injured.
Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that one rider went down after going around a curve and other bikes coming upon the downed motorcycle were caught up in the crash.
The new school year will see the launch of a districtwide branding initiative that would incorporate the idea of “Herd Strong” into a revamped design of the bison.
Seven other people were transported to area hospitals, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The national event allows community members to meet and interact with law enforcement officers and other first responders in their area.
The block schedule configuration, introduced as a pilot program in 2021-22, will continue at Carlisle High School in 2022-23 with some changes to the Bison Block.