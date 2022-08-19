A1 refer 8-20-22
Down to Earth Cafe and Luna's Italian Cuisine are expected to open in the fall and winter, respectively.
The coffee shop has been closed intermittently since March 2020, said Rebecca Yearick with the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.
The new location on B Street is expected to open around the end of September or beginning of October, Spoons Café owner and cook Patrick LeBlanc said.
The board has not decided whether to search for a new superintendent or to promote Kevin O’Donnell, the assistant to the superintendent.
Ricky Shiffer graduated from West Perry High School in in Perry County in 1998 and enlisted in the Navy that same year, later serving on the USS Columbia submarine until 2003, according to military records.
Police said the shooting happened along the 100 block of North East Street and "all indications are that the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act."
A Monroe Township bakery and four Adams County locations will be among those featured in the first episodes of "Stuffed with Steve Ford."
According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on I-81 northbound between Exit 67 and Exit 69 near Harrisburg.
The DA said a forensic pathologist confirmed the items found in buckets in a basement were human body parts, including brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs.
The insects are prevalent in Cumberland County, though Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers said it's difficult to specify where as they're on the move.