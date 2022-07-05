A1 refer 7-6-22
Steve Sobotta, an assistant coach in the Trinity boys basketball program, unexpectedly died Monday at age 56. Sobotta is remembered by those who knew him well as a family man and a staple of the Trinity community.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions from the victim's family and others about whether its work on that road caused the fatal crash. A lawsuit is expected.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
Today's Sentinel police log includes a police pursuit in Carlisle and a firearms and drug arrest in Lower Allen.
Tyson Hathcock was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.
South Middleton School District may require families to pay technology usage fee on district-issued devices
If approved, the new fee would require families of up to two students to pay an annual fee of $20 per student starting in 2022-23.
Gates for the show will open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
“Areas of concerns” listed in a traffic study include the intersections of Forge and Lindsey roads, Lindsey and Springville roads, and the development’s proposed Charlotte Street.
Ten years ago this summer, a group of local residents got together to form a committee to preserve the legacy of the Craighead House in South Middleton Township.
Here are the Cal Ripken state tournament results and schedules for tournaments featuring local teams.