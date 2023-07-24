A1 refer 7-25-23 Jul 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 A chicken mulita from Little Mexico Tacos in North Middleton Township contains chicken, cheese, onions and cilantro sandwiched between soft corn tortillas. Maddie Seiler Pennsylvania's catcher Troy Chamberlin throws the ball back to the mound during a game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Related to this story Most Popular Potential development could give new life to former Carlisle Farmers Market site in South Middleton Township Carlisle Farmers Market occupied the land, which is situated beside Interstate 81, for 57 years before it closed in 2007, The Sentinel reporte… Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.” Newville applies for Act 47 assistance amid financial insecurity Newville has applied for Act 47 protection amid financial concerns stemming from the discovery of financial discrepancies. Where it Stands: Construction on traffic calming project at Carlisle intersection could begin next month The project will realign the intersection of Bedford Street, Penn Street and Kerrs Avenue and is anticipated to be completed by the end of October. Frog, Switch spanned over century of Carlisle industrial history The roots of Frog, Switch go back to 1840 when the parent company was a foundry and machine shop owned by Franklin Gardner.