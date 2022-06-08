 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A1 refer 6-9-22

  • 0
A1refer060922

Cumberland Valley's Logan Sauve dives back to first base during a pickoff attempt by Carlisle's Joey Yuen during the second inning in the District 3 Class 6A first round Tuesday night at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News