A1 refer 6-25-22

Commercial development company 200 First Street Associates on Thursday announced that Wawa will expand into Cumberland County for the first time.
A court order Monday could result in class action notices being sent to UPMC patients who visited the Carlisle emergency room between January 2016 and April 2019.
State Police at Gettysburg said three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Adams County Wednesday.
After years of discussion, planning and construction, the Connector Road connecting Trindle and York roads is finally set to open this week.
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hogestown Road in Silver Spring Township Sunday evening.
The Rotary Roast Beef dinner and Anything DON'T Float derby race have been canceled for this year's Summerfair.
HS Field Hockey: Six-year Dickinson head coach Carly Zinn to bring 'foundation, philosophy' in new role as Big Spring skipper
Monday night, Zinn was approved by the Big Spring school board as the Bulldogs’ head field hockey coach for the 2022 season, a program she grew up in and graduated from in 2006.
Federal prosecutors say he leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl to several U.S. states has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 47-year-old Juni Rafael Jimenez-Martinez attempted to insulate himself from the drug trafficking operation by using people he trusted to carry out much of the organization’s day-to-day business. But he oversaw and directed the importation, transportation, storage, and distribution of multiple kilograms of drugs to New York City, that were later moved elsewhere for distribution. He had previously been convicted of drug charges and deported.
Gates for the show will open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
A man wanted in the fatal shooting at a Carlisle barbershop in 2021 has been added to the U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted fugitive list.