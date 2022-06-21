A1 refer 6-22-22
5 Questions: Carlisle High School alumnus brings message of acceptance through upcoming Drag Storytime event
David Kern has performed as drag queen Ms. Anita for 22 years at drag storytimes, charity events and more.
After years of discussion, planning and construction, the Connector Road connecting Trindle and York roads is finally set to open this week.
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hogestown Road in Silver Spring Township Sunday evening.
Eric Depew was named the head coach of the Patriot program for the 2022 season Thursday night.
South Middleton supervisors approve final plans for land subdivision, which includes planned Harbour Village
South Middleton Township supervisors last week approved a developer’s final plans for a multi-use community campus along South Spring Garden Street.
Gates for the show will open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The circus will unpack its big top for the very first time in Carlisle for 10 performances of their all-new show, Humans Gone Wild, from Thursday to Sunday.
Police: Couple charged after traveling to Upper Allen, threatening victims following argument on social media
A Lancaster couple faces charges after police said they traveled to Upper Allen Township following an online argument and threatened victims with a gun last week.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in the rape of a child in the area of LeTort Park, as well as an incident of someone shooting a sleeping man with a BB gun.
This week's Recall Roundup includes a peanut butter treat, nasal swabs and sprays with microbial contamination, treadmills that self-start and folding bicycles that pose a crash hazard.