The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and run through 9 p.m. and is the largest, longest running one day street fair on the east coast, the Mecha…
A Dauphin woman will spend 6 to 12 years in prison after a 2021 "crime spree" through Cumberland County that involved burning down a historic …
A psychiatrist from Harrisburg will be one of the competitors on "Jeopardy!" Wednesday evening.
Kevin Rutherford, a former interim head coach at Mechanicsburg and volunteer assistant on the Colts staff last season, was appointed as Cedar …
The $20,000 grant will go toward paying for a feasibility study on the historic building that sits along Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs.